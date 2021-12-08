Biden in Meeting With Putin Called For Ukraine Deescalation - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden has reiterated to Russian President Vladimir Putin his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity while also calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy, the White House said in a readout after a video call between the two leaders.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the readout said. "President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy."