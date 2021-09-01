Biden in Meeting with Zelenskyy Says Partnership Between US, Ukraine 'Grows Stronger'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The partnership between the US and Ukraine has grown strong in the three decades since its independence and it will continue to grow even stronger moving forward, President Joe Biden said in a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Wednesday.

"As we celebrate 30 years of Ukrainian independence, the partnership between our nations grows stronger and it's going to even become stronger than it has been," Biden said. "Ukraine and the United States have a similar value system and a strong commitment to the fulfillment of the promise that we hope all will come forward, and that is a Europe whole, free, and at peace.

"

Russia is not expected to be on the agenda of talks between the two leaders while in Washington, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko told reporters on Wednesday. However, Zelenskyy said in a tweet on Wednesday that security and energy would be on the agenda, thanking Biden for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping them "counter Russian aggression."

Zelenskyy, who arrived in Washington on Monday, has already held a number of meetings with senior US officials such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.