Biden In Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Change, Immigration - Transition Team

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:32 PM

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Change, Immigration - Transition Team

Projected president-elect Joe Biden in a recent telephone call with Pope Francis discussed climate change and welcoming immigrants, his transition team said in a press release on Thursday

"The president-elect expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities," the release said.

Major US media outlets have declared Biden the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to concede, with his lawyers filing lawsuits demanding suspension of the vote count, and a probe into alleged violations.

More Stories From World

