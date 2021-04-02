Biden in Phone Call With Zelensky Affirms 'Unwavering' US Support for Ukraine- White House

US President Joe Biden has reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the United States' "unwavering support" for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden has reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the United States' "unwavering support" for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"President Biden affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Biden also confirmed the United States' commitment to revitalize the strategic partnership with Ukraine, particularly regarding Zelensky's agenda to tackle corruption and implement reforms, the statement also said.