UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden In Phone Call With Zelensky Affirms 'Unwavering' US Support For Ukraine- White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:08 PM

Biden in Phone Call With Zelensky Affirms 'Unwavering' US Support for Ukraine- White House

US President Joe Biden has reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the United States' "unwavering support" for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden has reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the United States' "unwavering support" for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"President Biden affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Biden also confirmed the United States' commitment to revitalize the strategic partnership with Ukraine, particularly regarding Zelensky's agenda to tackle corruption and implement reforms, the statement also said.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine White House United States

Recent Stories

Dutch halt AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

1 second ago

Iran Not Against If JCPOA Members Bring US Back to ..

4 minutes ago

HDA Chief assures employees Union delegation of re ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in Belarus, Ex ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops cutting of mango trees in ..

4 minutes ago

PPP for adherence to corona protocols at Zulfikar ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.