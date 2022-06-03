UrduPoint.com

Biden In Primetime Address On Gun Violence Presses Congress To Pass Assault Weapons Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden during a national address urged lawmakers to take immediate action to pass new gun control laws that may help curb the trend of mass shootings in the United States.

Biden's comments came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on May 24, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.

"I know that we can't prevent every tragedy, but here's what I believe we have to do: ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines," Biden said during remarks at the White House Thursday night.

Biden said if that is not possible the US should raise the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21, strengthen background checks, and enact safe storage and red flag laws.

He also called for repealing immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability while addressing the mental health crisis The president said he respects lawful gun owners but the second amendment that grants US citizens the right to own guns is "not absolute." Biden noted that there have always been limitations to what weapons US civilians can own, such as machine guns that have been federally regulated for nearly 90 years.

