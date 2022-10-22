Biden in Reply to Republican Bid to Limit Ukraine Aid Says Its Critical For Western Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) US President Joe Biden, in response to possible Republican efforts to scale back aid for Ukraine, said current efforts to provide billions of Dollars worth of military equipment to Ukraine is critical for NATO and Western Europe as well.

"I can understand somebody having that view, who's uninformed and believes it because it costs so much money to help them, we spent a lot of money helping the Ukrainians, but it's so much more than Ukrainians. It's about NATO. It's about Western Europe. It's about it's about making sure that that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not able to succeed," Biden said during an interview that aired on MSNBC on Friday.

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged that if the Republicans become a majority in the lower chamber of Congress in the midterms, Ukraine will not get a "blank check" for assistance given the looming recession in the United States.

US lawmakers are looking to pass a new $50 billion military aid package for Ukraine before January amid concerns that the upcoming midterm elections in November could usher in a new Congress less willing to prop up Kiev, NBC reported on Thursday, citing legislators and aides familiar with the effort.

Congress has approved some $70 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation on February 24.