Biden In SOTU Address Calls For Holding Social Media Companies Accountable

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union Address reaffirmed the need to hold social media companies accountable for the ways in which they use American childrens' data for profit.

"We must finally hold social media companies accountable for the experiment they are running on our children for profit. And it's time to pass bipartisan legislation to stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us," said Biden.

