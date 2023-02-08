Biden In SOTU Address Says Russia's Operation In Ukraine Is Test For America, World
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 07:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address to the Congress said on Tuesday that Russia's military operation in Ukraine represents a test for America and for the whole world.
"Putin's invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America.
A test for the world," Biden said.
He promised to stand for sovereignty and basic principles of democracy.
"For such a defense matters to us because it keeps the peace and prevents open season for would-be aggressors to threaten our security and prosperity. One year later, we know the answer. Yes, we would. And yes, we did," he said.