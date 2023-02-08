UrduPoint.com

Biden In SOTU Address Says Russia's Operation In Ukraine Is Test For America, World

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Biden in SOTU Address Says Russia's Operation in Ukraine is Test For America, World

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address to the Congress said on Tuesday that Russia's military operation in Ukraine represents a test for America and for the whole world.

"Putin's invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America.

A test for the world," Biden said.

He promised to stand for sovereignty and basic principles of democracy.

"For such a defense matters to us because it keeps the peace and prevents open season for would-be aggressors to threaten our security and prosperity. One year later, we know the answer. Yes, we would. And yes, we did," he said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Democracy Congress

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

6 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

6 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

7 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

8 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

8 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.