Biden In State Of Union Will Say COVID-19 Pandemic No Longer 'Controls Our Lives'

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) President Joe Biden in his upcoming State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening will affirm that the COVID-19 pandemic no longer controls the lives of Americans as Congress and the Biden administration battle over when to end public health measures.

"Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives," Biden will say in the speech, according to excerpts shared by the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, the House of Representative passed legislation that would terminate the proof-of-vaccination requirement imposed on travelers to the US. The White House's Office of Management and Budget said in response to its passage by the lower chamber that the administration opposes reversing the policy.

Earlier this month, the House also passed bills repealing the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in facilities receiving Federal funding, while also ending the national and public health emergencies declared over the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Biden said he plans on lifting the COVID-19 emergencies in May.

Later on Tuesday, Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, during which he will also speak about the economy, democracy and unity between the political parties, according to the White House speech excerpts.

State of the Union speeches are traditionally delivered by the US president to Congress on an annual basis, fulfilling a constitutional requirement for the president to report to Congress on the condition of the country and deliver policy recommendations.

