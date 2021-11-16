Biden in Summit With Xi Raised Need for Series of Strategic Stability Talks - Sullivan

US President Joe Biden during the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the need for a series of strategic stability conversations, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden during the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the need for a series of strategic stability conversations, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations," Sullivan said at an event hosted by the Foreign Policy program at Brookings.