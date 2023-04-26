UrduPoint.com

Biden In Talks With Yoon Will Want To Know Seoul's Plans For Supporting Ukraine - Official

Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) President Joe Biden during his meeting with South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol will want to know what the future of Seoul's support for Ukraine might look like, senior administration officials told reporters.

The meeting between the two leaders comes in the wake of Pentagon leaks revealing US frustration with South Korea's failure to provide arms to Ukraine. As Yoon arrived in Washington ahead of Wednesday's talks with Biden at the White House, a South Korean presidential official told reporters that Ukraine may be discussed during the meeting but only as a "global issue."

"I know that President Biden will have to have a conversation with President Yoon about what it means for all like-minded allies to continue to support Ukraine through a difficult few months and will want to know what Seoul is thinking about what the future of their support might look like," one US official said.

Despite pressure from the US and its allies, a South Korean presidential official last week said Seoul is not supplying Ukraine with weapons for the sake of stability in relations with Russia, according to Yonhap. Moscow has warned Seoul, a major ammunition-producing state, that sending military assistance to Ukraine will negatively impact Russian-South Korean relations.

