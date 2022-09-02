Biden in Thursday Speech to Vilify Millions of Americans Who Back Trump - McCarthy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden in his speech on Thursday night will vilify tens of millions of Americans who have supported Donald Trump, US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a speech.

"Tonight (Biden) he will say democracy is at stake and he will declare that only Democrats hold the moral upper hand," McCarthy said ahead of Biden's speech on Thursday evening. "What Joe Biden doesn't understand is that the soul of America is in the tens of millions of hard working people, of loving families, of law abiding citizens who will be vilified for simply wanting a stronger, safer and more prosperous country."

Earlier on Thursday, the White House released excerpts of the speech Biden will deliver at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Biden will talk about so-called "MAGA forces" allegedly trying to take the United States backwards, to make it a country with no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception and no right to gay marriage, according to the excerpts.

Trump's iconic slogan during his presidential campaigns has been Make America Great Again (MAGA) and democrats have come to associate the term MAGA with Trump supporters even though many independents and others had adopted the slogan as well.

On Thursday night, Biden will deliver a speech that he said was about the "battle for the soul of the nation" in Philadelphia. Biden campaign officials earlier this week filed documents with the Federal Election Commission, moving him closer to an official run at a second term in 2024.