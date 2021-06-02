Biden in Tulsa Commemorates One of Worst Massacres in US History

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Joe Biden paid tribute to African American victims of the 1921 Tulsa violence becoming the first US President in 100 years to visit the city and labeling the event one of the worst massacres in the United States' history.

"My fellow Americans, this was not a riot. This was a massacre. Among the worst in our history. But not the only one. And for too long, forgotten by our history," Biden said in an anniversary speech.

On May 31 and June 1, 1921, White mobs, many of them armed and deputized by local officials, attacked Black residents and businesses in the Tulsa's Greenwood district.

The pogrom, which included attacks from aircraft, killed as many as 300 people and destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the neighborhood that was at that time one of the wealthiest African-American communities in the United States.

Biden met with three remaining survivors and observed a moment of silence.

"They deserve the dignity, and they deserve our respect," he said. "For much too long the history of what took place here was told in silence, cloaked in darkness... While darkness can hide much, it erases nothing."

Biden noted that he became the first president in 100 years ever to come to Tulsa.