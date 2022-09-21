Biden In UNGA Address Accuses Russia Of 'Shamelessly' Violating UN Charter
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden during his United Nations General Assembly speech on Wednesday accused Russia of violating the UN Charter with its special military operation in Ukraine.
"Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenants of the United Nations Charter," Biden said at the UN.
Biden added that no other country threatened Russia.