Biden in UNGA Address Calls to Create New Mechanism to Finance Global Health Security

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The world needs a new financing mechanism for global health security in order to monitor and prevent future pandemics like the ongoing COVID-19 one, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"For the future, we need to create a new mechanism to finance global health security that builds on our existing development assistance, and a global health threat council that is armed with the tools we need to monitor and identify emerging pandemics so that we can take immediate action," Biden said while addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.