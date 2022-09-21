Biden in UNGA Address Says US Does Not Seek Conflict, Cold War

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) President Joe Biden during his United Nations General Assembly speech on Wednesday said the United States does not seek seek conflict or a new Cold War.

"As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader," Biden said at the UN.

"We do not seek conflict, we do not seek a Cold War, we do not ask any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner, but the United States will be on a bastion promoting our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world."