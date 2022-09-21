Biden in UNGA Address Urges Extension of Ukraine Grain Deal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden in his United Nations General Assembly speech on Wednesday called for extending the Ukraine grain deal to address global food insecurity.

"I am grateful for the work here at the UN, including your leadership, Mr.

Secretary General (Antonio Guterres), establishing a mechanism to export grain from Black Sea ports in Ukraine that Russia blocked for months, and we need to make sure it's extended," Biden said.