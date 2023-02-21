UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Biden in Warsaw Says Warned Putin About 'NATO-ization' of Finland

US President Joe Biden during a visit to Warsaw said that he once warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the "NATO-ization" of Finland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden during a visit to Warsaw said that he once warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the "NATO-ization" of Finland.

"As I told my Russian counterpart not - well, it's a while now - I said, you're seeking the Findland-ization of NATO, you're going to get the NATO-ization of Finland. Turns out I didn't know Sweden was coming along as well," Biden said as he began a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Biden thanked Duda for Poland's support for Ukraine, saying that Poland was as important to the United States as the US is to Poland.

"The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as Poland and NATO need the United States," Biden said, adding that the alliance was "stronger than it has ever been"

Biden arrived in Poland on Monday and will remain in Warsaw until Wednesday. During his visit, the US leader is scheduled to meet with the heads of state of NATO's eastern flank and deliver a speech on the Ukraine conflict.

During the visit, Biden will discuss the expansion of NATO infrastructure on the Polish territory with the republic's leadership, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the international policy bureau of the Polish president's office, said

