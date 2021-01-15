UrduPoint.com
Biden Inauguration Rehearsal Postponed Due To Security Concerns - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Biden Inauguration Rehearsal Postponed Due to Security Concerns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) A rehearsal for US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, which was initially set to take place in Washington on Sunday, has been postponed by one day due to security concerns, the Politico news portal reports on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The rehearsal ceremony is now expected to take place on Monday, sources told the portal. Biden's team have also canceled the president-elect's planned Monday train trip from Wilmington, Delaware to Washington due to security concerns, the portal said.

Tensions are high in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration, planned for January 20, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building on January 6.

Five people reportedly died during the riots, which broke out after Trump delivered a speech.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said during a briefing on Thursday that law enforcement officials are concerned about the potential of violence breaking out across the United States during the ceremony.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops are set to be deployed to Washington during the inauguration ceremony.

