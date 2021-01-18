Biden Inauguration Rehearsal to Take Place on Monday

A rehearsal of the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden is set to take place on Monday, January 18.

The rehearsal was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed over security concerns, according to media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) A rehearsal of the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden is set to take place on Monday, January 18.

The rehearsal was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed over security concerns, according to media reports.

The inauguration will be held on January 20 and is expected to take place under increased security in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.