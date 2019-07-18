UrduPoint.com
Biden Increases Lead Over No. 2 Democratic Presidential Candidate Warren In New Poll

Biden Increases Lead Over No. 2 Democratic Presidential Candidate Warren in New Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Former US Vice President Joe Biden's lead over his closest challenger for the Democratic Party presidential nomination has grown 3 percentage points in the past week, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll.

"It's a 3-point increase in Biden's lead over Warren compared to the Economist/YouGov poll released last week, with Biden's support increasing 1 point, from 22 percent to 23 percent, and Warren's dropping 2 points, from 17 percent to 15 percent," the poll revealed, as cited in The Hill.

The poll showed Senator Bernie Sanders two points behind Warren at 13 percent and Senator Kamala Harris with 10 percent support, a four point drop during the past week.

Two other prominent Democratic contenders, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintained his fifth spot with 7 percent while Senator Cory Booker garnered 3 percent support, according to the poll.

