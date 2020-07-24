UrduPoint.com
Biden Increases Lead Over Trump In Key Swing State Of Florida - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Biden Increases Lead Over Trump in Key Swing State of Florida - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has increased his lead to 13 percentage points over President Donald Trump in the key swing state of Florida, a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University revealed on Thursday.

The poll shows Biden is leading Trump 51-38 percent. A poll conducted in April had Biden with a smaller lead, 46-42 percent.

On Wednesday, Quinnipiac published poll data showing that Biden narrowly leads Trump in Texas by 45-44 percent.

Biden leads by an average of nearly 9 percent in eight recent national polls posted on Realclearpolitics.com (RCP) as of Thursday.

