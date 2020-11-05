Biden Increases Lead Over Trump in Nevada to 1% - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden increased his lead over President Donald Trump in the state of Nevada to 1 percentage point, CNN reported citing an updated data from the vote count.

With 87 percent of ballots processed, Biden is ahead of Trump by 11,454 votes, or 49.5 percent to 48.5 percent. Previous figures gave Biden a 7,647 vote advantage with 75 percent of the ballots being counted.