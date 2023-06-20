UrduPoint.com

Biden, India's Modi To Discuss Ukraine Conflict During Meeting On Thursday - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Biden, India's Modi to Discuss Ukraine Conflict During Meeting on Thursday - White House

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting in Washington on Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting in Washington on Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the war in Ukraine will come up this week during the state visit with Prime Minister Modi," Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Modi's trip to the United States will begin in New York, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday.

Modi will then arrive in Washington the following day for his meeting with Biden.

Kirby said Biden and Modi will have "deliverables" to announce regarding defense cooperation, climate change, technology, space and cyber issues.

Modi will also address the US Congress on Thursday at the invitation of Congressional leaders.

In addition, the Indian prime minister will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology United Nations Ukraine Washington White House Narendra Modi Visit Lead New York United States Congress

Recent Stories

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Polic ..

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Police

25 seconds ago
 Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US Pr ..

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US President to Unilaterally Cut Sp ..

3 minutes ago
 World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime ..

World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime stakeholders' role to stimulat ..

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve proble ..

Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve problems of people

3 minutes ago
 Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn M ..

Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn May 9 incidents, solidarize wit ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements insid ..

Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements inside Occupied West Bank condemnab ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.