US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting in Washington on Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting in Washington on Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the war in Ukraine will come up this week during the state visit with Prime Minister Modi," Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Modi's trip to the United States will begin in New York, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday.

Modi will then arrive in Washington the following day for his meeting with Biden.

Kirby said Biden and Modi will have "deliverables" to announce regarding defense cooperation, climate change, technology, space and cyber issues.

Modi will also address the US Congress on Thursday at the invitation of Congressional leaders.

In addition, the Indian prime minister will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.