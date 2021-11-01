Biden, Indonesian President Discuss Myanmar, Urge Military to Cease Violence - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo discussed the situation in Myanmar and urged that nation's military rulers to cease violence against their own people, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"They expressed concern about the coup in Burma (Myanmar) and agreed the Burmese military must cease violence, release all political prisoners, and provide for a swift return to democracy," the statement said.

Biden expressed support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) efforts to hold the Myanmar military accountable to the ASEAN Five Point Consensus, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen their countries' partnership. They also talked about strengthening of global health security amid the COVID-19 pandemic and different regional issues, the statement added.

On February 1, the Myanmar military assumed power after it accused the then-ruling National League for Democracy party of rigging the November 2020 general election. The military coup triggered a civil protests, resulting in the death of several hundred people.

