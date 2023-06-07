Biden Informed About Situation Around Kakhovka HPP - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on Tuesday morning, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The President certainly was kept informed of the event earlier this morning," Kirby said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Ukrainian troops. Moscow called it a "terrorist attack" and urged the international community to condemn "criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities."