Biden Informs Congress On Halt To Wall Construction On Southern US Border - Letter

Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:05 PM

Biden Informs Congress on Halt to Wall Construction on Southern US Border - Letter

US President Joe Biden has informed Congress that he terminated the national emergency at the southern border and halted the diversion of funds for the construction of a wall by his predecessor Donald Trump, the text of a letter released by the White House on Thursday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has informed Congress that he terminated the national emergency at the southern border and halted the diversion of funds for the construction of a wall by his predecessor Donald Trump, the text of a letter released by the White House on Thursday said.

"I hereby report that I have issued a proclamation that terminates the national emergency first declared in Proclamation 9844 of February 15, 2019 (Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States)," Biden said in his letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate.

The president said it would be the policy of his administration "that no more American taxpayer Dollars be diverted to construct a border wall," adding that he had directed his team to conduct "a careful review" of all resources that have been redirected for that purpose.

