Biden Informs US Congress He Will Terminate Burkina Faso's Designation As AGOA Beneficiary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 09:04 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) President Joe Biden on Wednesday sent a letter to US Senate President Kamala Harris and House Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi informing them that he intends to terminate the designation of Burkina Faso as a beneficiary under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

"In accordance with section 506A(a)(3)(B) of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2466a(a)(3)(B)), I am providing advance notification of my intent to terminate the designation of Burkina Faso as a beneficiary sub-Saharan African country under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)," Biden said in the letter published by the White House.

Biden said the termination was due to Burkina Faso not making continual progress toward establishing the rule of law and political pluralism as required by the AGOA.

The US president said the termination will be effective on January 1, 2023.

Biden added that he will continue to monitor the situation and assess whether the Burkina Faso is making progress toward meeting the AGOA eligibility requirements.

