Biden Instructs Team To Look Into Lowering Tariffs On Imports From China - Raimondo

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 09:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) US President Joe Biden has instructed his administration to look into the possibility of lifting some import tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to contain record-breaking inflation, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Sunday.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum under Donald Trump's presidency are likely to be maintained, but the removal of tariffs on consumer imports could benefit the US economy, Raimondo told CNN. She noted that Biden's team is currently working on the matter and the president will soon have a decision to make.

According to the secretary, the team decided to keep some of the tariffs for steel and aluminum to protect American workers and industry as a "matter of national security." However, she added, there are products, such as home good, bicycles and so on, where the lowering of fees seems reasonable.

Raimondo also said that Biden is open to any good idea to stop the inflation and help American families.

