UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Intends To Return US To Paris Climate Deal, Reverse Withdrawal From WHO - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Biden Intends to Return US to Paris Climate Deal, Reverse Withdrawal From WHO - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden, who was declared winner in the US presidential election by major US media, plans to sign a number of executive orders after the inauguration, including the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement, which the country had recently left, and the reversal of the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing informed sources.

According to the newspaper, sources familiar with Biden's plans, say that he will also lift the ban on rips to the United States from some Muslim-majority countries and re-establish a program that would allow migrants smuggled to the United States in childhood to remain in the country.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

Related Topics

Election World Washington Trump Paris United States Sunday 2020 Post Media All From Agreement Race Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

1 hour ago

EAD celebrates International Project Management Da ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Joe Biden on election win

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.55 million

3 hours ago

Local Press: The UAE&#039;s latest legal overhaul ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.