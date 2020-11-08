Biden Intends to Return US to Paris Climate Deal, Reverse Withdrawal From WHO - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden, who was declared winner in the US presidential election by major US media, plans to sign a number of executive orders after the inauguration, including the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement, which the country had recently left, and the reversal of the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing informed sources.

According to the newspaper, sources familiar with Biden's plans, say that he will also lift the ban on rips to the United States from some Muslim-majority countries and re-establish a program that would allow migrants smuggled to the United States in childhood to remain in the country.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.