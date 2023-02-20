Biden Intends to Visit Poland, Meet With Duda, Other Foreign Leaders - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday during his visit to Kiev that he also intends to visit Poland and meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as several other foreign leaders.

"I also look forward to traveling on to Poland to meet President Duda and the leaders of our Eastern Flank Allies, as well as deliver remarks on how the United States will continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity in the UN Charter that unite us worldwide," Biden said in a statement, published by the White House.