UrduPoint.com

Biden Interested In Where Democrats End Up After Midterms Finalized - House Campaign Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Biden Interested in Where Democrats End Up After Midterms Finalized - House Campaign Head

US President Joe Biden is interested to see where the midterm race results end up after votes are tabulated and the elections finalized, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee head Sean Patrick Maloney said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden is interested to see where the midterm race results end up after votes are tabulated and the elections finalized, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee head Sean Patrick Maloney said on Wednesday.

"I think like all of us, he's very interested in where we end up.

It's better than anyone thought, and that's good for him," Maloney said during a press conference when asked about his conversation with Biden earlier.

Maloney praised Biden for his administration's work, but said it is "not perfect." Biden has not accomplished everything he would like to as president yet, Maloney said. Nevertheless, the Biden administration is making progress, Maloney added.

Despite Democrats performing better than expected in the midterm elections, Maloney lost his race in New York to Republican challenger Michael Lawler 49.4% to 50.6%.

Related Topics

Progress New York Democrats All Race

Recent Stories

Number of Sexual Crimes in Spain Increased by Thir ..

Number of Sexual Crimes in Spain Increased by Third in 2021 - Interior Ministry

24 seconds ago
 US Military Buildup in Poland Not Linked Directly ..

US Military Buildup in Poland Not Linked Directly to Ukrainian Crisis - Expert

27 seconds ago
 Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Preparations for CSTO Sum ..

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Preparations for CSTO Summit Scheduled for November 23 ..

2 minutes ago
 US Designates 2 Business Partners of Sanctioned Al ..

US Designates 2 Business Partners of Sanctioned Al-Qaeda Facilitator - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Expels Employee of Moldovan Embassy - Russi ..

Moscow Expels Employee of Moldovan Embassy - Russian Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Should Reconsider Spending Tim ..

UN Security Council Should Reconsider Spending Time on ICC Reports - Russian Env ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.