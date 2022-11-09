Biden Interested in Where Democrats End Up After Midterms Finalized - House Campaign Head

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden is interested to see where the midterm race results end up after votes are tabulated and the elections finalized, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee head Sean Patrick Maloney said on Wednesday.

"I think like all of us, he's very interested in where we end up.

It's better than anyone thought, and that's good for him," Maloney said during a press conference when asked about his conversation with Biden earlier.

Maloney praised Biden for his administration's work, but said it is "not perfect." Biden has not accomplished everything he would like to as president yet, Maloney said. Nevertheless, the Biden administration is making progress, Maloney added.

Despite Democrats performing better than expected in the midterm elections, Maloney lost his race in New York to Republican challenger Michael Lawler 49.4% to 50.6%.