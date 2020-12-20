MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled on Saturday the proposed members of his future team on climate change and energy, outlining the priorities of his administration in these areas.

Biden nominated former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary and Congresswoman Debra Haaland as interior secretary, subject to approval by the Senate.

The US Environmental Protection Agency's leadership was offered to Michael Regan, the chief of environment in the state of North Carolina. A former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Gina McCarthy, was nominated the national climate adviser.

Biden vowed to take the US back to "leading the world on climate change" and rejoin the Paris Agreement, delivering what he described as "environmental justice."

According to Biden, the climate policies of his administration will result in mass creation of jobs, including 1 million new jobs in the auto-industry, and a powerful boost of the United States' transition to green economy, with the outlook to achieve a pollution-free electric sector by 2035, as well as become the world's largest exporter of green technology.