Biden Invites 40 Leaders, Including Putin, Xi to Climate Summit April 22-23 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has invited several dozen world leaders to the climate summit next month, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the White House announced in a press release on Friday.

" Today, President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23," the release said said. The President invited the following leaders to participate in the Summit:.. President Xi Jinping, People's Republic of China... President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation."