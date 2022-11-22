Biden Invites 49 African Countries' Leaders to US-Africa Summit - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) US President Joe Biden has invited the heads of 49 African states and the African Union (AU) to the US-Africa Leaders summit in Washington next month, Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Advisor for the US-Africa Leaders Summit Dana Banks said on Tuesday.

"President Biden has invited 49 African heads of states and the head of the African Union to Washington for a 3-day summit to really highlight how the US and African nations are strengthening our partnerships to advance our shared priorities," Banks told reporters.

The summit will take place on December 13-15. Over the course of the three days, participants will discuss a wide range of global and bilateral issues, including the economy, security, climate change and health care, she added.

"The summit reflects the US strategy towards Sub-Saharan Africa, which really emphasizes the critical importance of the region in meeting these challenges," Banks noted.

The program for the summit will include a business forum and a discussion among young leaders, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Robert Scott said.

"The third day is the leaders' day with President Biden and the heads of delegations from the continent," he added.

Banks emphasized that the goal of the summit is to recognize the global role of the African continent and to highlight shared priorities both globally and regionally.