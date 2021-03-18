UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Invites Bolsonaro To Join Efforts To Fight COVID, Tackle Ecological Issues - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:51 PM

Biden Invites Bolsonaro to Join Efforts to Fight COVID, Tackle Ecological Issues - Reports

US President Joe Biden has invited his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, to join efforts in the field of environmental protection and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Thursday, citing the Brazilian presidential office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has invited his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, to join efforts in the field of environmental protection and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Thursday, citing the Brazilian presidential office.

According to the Brazilian G1 news portal, the proposals were made in a letter sent by the US leader in late February in response to Bolsonaro's congratulations on Biden's inauguration as president.

Bolsonaro was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on taking office. The Brazilian leader has repeatedly expressed support for Biden's rival, Donald Trump, and announced that there were multiple falsifications during the presidential election.

Related Topics

Election World Trump February Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with Tanzanian VP over death o ..

9 minutes ago

UK Expects First Moderna Vaccine Deliveries in Com ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court Moved Against 'Aurat March'

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks petitioner's arguments ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority governing body de ..

6 minutes ago

Court adjourns Pink Residency reference till March ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.