Biden Invites Bolsonaro to Join Efforts to Fight COVID, Tackle Ecological Issues - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has invited his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, to join efforts in the field of environmental protection and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Thursday, citing the Brazilian presidential office.

According to the Brazilian G1 news portal, the proposals were made in a letter sent by the US leader in late February in response to Bolsonaro's congratulations on Biden's inauguration as president.

Bolsonaro was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on taking office. The Brazilian leader has repeatedly expressed support for Biden's rival, Donald Trump, and announced that there were multiple falsifications during the presidential election.