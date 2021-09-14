Biden Invites Global Leaders to Virtual Summit on COVID-19 on September 22 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has invited world leaders to participate in a virtual summit on September 22 to coordinate efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing a copy of the invitation it reviewed.

"During the Summit, President Biden will call on chiefs of state, heads of government and international organizations, business, philanthropic, and nongovernmental leaders to come together to commit to ending the COVID-19 pandemic," the invitation said, as quoted by the Washington Post.

The report did not provide a list of the world leaders invited to the virtual summit.