WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) President Joe Biden invited Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit the US in July during a phone call in which the two leaders discussed events in Russia, the White House said in a readout.

"President Joe Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy as part of his close coordination with key Allies and partners following recent events in Russia. The leaders affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. They also coordinated on preparations ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit and discussed recent developments in North Africa. President Biden invited Prime Minister Meloni to visit the White House in July," the readout said on Monday.