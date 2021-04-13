Biden Invites Putin to Hold Meeting in Third Country - White House

US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit in a third country, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday

"President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.

S. interests, and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia," the statement says.