Biden Invites Putin To Hold Meeting In Third Country - White House

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit in a third country, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit in a third country, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.

S. interests, and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia," the statement says.

