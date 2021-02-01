UrduPoint.com
Biden Invites Republicans Who Offered To Cut COVID-19 Relief Plan To White House

Mon 01st February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has invited a group of Republican senators who offered to slash his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan by more than a third to the White House this week for a "full exchange of views," spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said.

On Sunday, 10 Republicans sent Biden a letter with a $600 billion counterproposal. The plan focuses on vaccines, testing and coronavirus aid, while pushing for more targeted relief than Biden's proposal of $1,400 direct payments for most Americans.

"As has been widely reported, the President received a letter today from 10 Republican Senators asking to meet with him to discuss their ideas about the actions needed to address these crises.

In response, the President spoke to Senator [Susan] Collins, and invited her and other signers of the letter to come to the White House early this week for a full exchange of views," Psaki said on Sunday.

She stressed the need for urgent action, as "the danger now is not in doing too much: it is in doing too little."

The spokeswoman also noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer assured the president that Congress is "prepared to begin action on the American Rescue Plan."

Last week, Pelosi said that Democrats are hoping for bipartisan cooperation on the relief plan, but are ready to pass an aid bill by a simple majority vote in the Senate with no Republican support.

