Biden Invites Ukraine's President To W.House: Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:44 PM

Biden invites Ukraine's president to W.House: official

President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support Monday for Ukraine's territorial integrity and invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support Monday for Ukraine's territorial integrity and invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden talked by phone with Zelensky, telling him "he will stand up firmly for Ukraine's sovereignty" and "looks forward to welcoming him to the White House this summer.

" The invitation marked a show of support for Ukraine ahead of Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week.

Ukraine has expressed concern over the timing of the Biden-Putin meeting, as well as Washington's decision to drop sanctions aimed at blocking completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline set to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

sms/sst

