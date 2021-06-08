Biden Invites Zelenskyy to US to Discuss June Summits - Adviser

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington in July to discuss the results of the summits to be held in June, primarily a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said.

Zelenskyy and Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday.

"Biden invited the Ukrainian president to Washington in July to discuss the results of those summits in which Joe Biden will take part in June. First of all, the results of the meeting with Putin," RBC-Ukraine quoted Podolyak as saying.