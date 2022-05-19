Biden Invokes Defense Production Act to Boost Supply of Baby Formula in US Amid Shortage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product, the White House said.

"To ensure that manufacturers have the necessary ingredients to make safe, healthy infant formula here at home, President Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA)," White House said in a press release on Wednesday. "The President is requiring suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good."

Biden has also directed his administration to use US military cargo aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula so the product can get to US stores faster, the release added.