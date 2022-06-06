Biden Invokes Defense Production Act to Boost Clean Energy Production - White House

US President Joe Biden on Monday used his executive authority to boost the production of solar panels and other clean energy products as the country grapples with soaring energy costs, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Monday used his executive authority to boost the production of solar panels and other clean energy products as the country grapples with soaring energy costs, the White House said on Monday.

"Today, President Biden is taking action to: Authorize use of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate domestic production of clean energy technologies, including solar panel parts," the White House said in a statement.

As part of the executive action, Biden took steps to create "a 24-month bridge" by temporarily loosening restrictions and lifting tariffs on solar imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, the White House said.

Biden will also leverage Federal purchasing power to support the solar industry, according the White House.

Western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine have resulted in disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

The action will "put the full power of federal procurement to work spurring additional domestic solar manufacturing capacity by directing the development of master supply agreements, including 'super preference' status," the White House said.

The actions come as the US contends with soaring energy costs, including record high gas prices.