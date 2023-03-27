Biden Invokes Defense Production Act to Boost Production of Printed Circuit Boards - Memo

President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to boost domestic production of printed circuit boards and advanced packaging, according to a memorandum to the defense secretary released by the White House on Monday

"Ensuring a robust, resilient, and sustainable domestic industrial base is essential for the national defense," Biden stated in the memorandum. "I find that action to expand the domestic production capability for printed circuit boards and advanced packaging is necessary to avert an industrial resource or critical technology item shortfall that would severely impair national defense capability."