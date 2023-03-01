UrduPoint.com

Biden Invokes Defense Production Act to Streamline Hypersonic Supply Chain - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) President Joe Biden on Wednesday, invoking authorities within section 303 of the US Defense Production Act, waived certain statutory hurdles to expand manufacturing of materials critical to developing hypersonic systems.

"I find that action to expand the domestic production capability for these supply chains is necessary to avert an industrial resource or critical technology item shortfall that would severely impair national defense capability," Biden said in a memorandum. "Therefore, I waive the requirements of section 303(a)(1)-(a)(6) of the Act for the purpose of expanding the domestic production capability for airbreathing engines, advanced avionics position navigation and guidance systems, and constituent materials for hypersonic systems.

Biden said it was essential to US national security to maintain a robust, resilient and competitive domestic defense industrial base "to meet the hypersonic warfighting mission."

Without such presidential action, he added, US industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the additional investment required to provide these materials for hypersonic systems adequately and in a timely manner.

The US president also said purchases, purchase commitments, or other action pursuant to section 303 of the Act are the most cost-effective, expedient, and practical alternative method for delivering this critical industrial production capability.

