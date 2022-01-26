Biden Involved in Preparing Document Responding to Russia, Blessed Final Version - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden from the start was involved in drafting the United States' written response to Russia's security proposals and blessed the final version, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"President Biden was intimately involved in this document, we've reviewed it repeatedly with him over the last weeks," Blinken said during a press briefing. "The president has been deeply involved in this from the get-go, reviewing various drafts of the proposal, making his own edits and of course blessing the final document that was delivered to Russia today."