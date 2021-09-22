UrduPoint.com

Biden, Iraq President Discuss Bilateral Relations During UN General Assembly - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden, Iraq President Discuss Bilateral Relations During UN General Assembly - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Iraq President Barham Saleh discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming parliamentary elections at the United Nations, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with the President Barham Saleh of Iraq on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. Together they discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship and deepening cooperation on regional diplomatic initiatives," the White House said in a statement.

Biden emphasized the United States' commitment to Iraq's long-term stability and the two leaders also reaffirmed their respect for Iraq's democracy as well as its efforts to hold free, fair and transparent parliamentary elections on October 10.

The US president lauded recent initiatives such as the Baghdad Regional Summit and the historic visit of Pope Francis to Iraq earlier this year as an important symbol of the country's contribution to regional stability and interfaith tolerance, the statement said.

The parliamentary elections were in Iraq were initially scheduled for June but were postponed. The Iraqi authorities have confirmed that the new date in October remains in force.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Democracy White House Iraq Visit Baghdad New York United States June October

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

51 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

7 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

7 minutes ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.