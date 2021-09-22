Biden, Iraq President Discuss Bilateral Relations During UN General Assembly - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Iraq President Barham Saleh discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming parliamentary elections at the United Nations, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with the President Barham Saleh of Iraq on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. Together they discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship and deepening cooperation on regional diplomatic initiatives," the White House said in a statement.

Biden emphasized the United States' commitment to Iraq's long-term stability and the two leaders also reaffirmed their respect for Iraq's democracy as well as its efforts to hold free, fair and transparent parliamentary elections on October 10.

The US president lauded recent initiatives such as the Baghdad Regional Summit and the historic visit of Pope Francis to Iraq earlier this year as an important symbol of the country's contribution to regional stability and interfaith tolerance, the statement said.

The parliamentary elections were in Iraq were initially scheduled for June but were postponed. The Iraqi authorities have confirmed that the new date in October remains in force.