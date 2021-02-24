UrduPoint.com
Biden, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Attacks Against Coalition In Phone Call - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

Biden, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Attacks Against Coalition in Phone Call - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed the recent rocket attack on a US air base in Erbil in a phone call, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of Iraq. The President affirmed U.S.

support for Iraq's sovereignty and independence and commended the Prime Minister's leadership. They discussed the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi and Coalition personnel and agreed that those responsible for such attacks must be held fully to account," it said.

"Together, they discussed the importance of advancing the Strategic Dialogue between our countries and expanding bilateral cooperation on other key issues. The President agreed to stay in close touch with the Prime Minister over the coming days and weeks," the statement said.

