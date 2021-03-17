UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Irish PM Set For Virtual Saint Patrick's Day Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

Biden, Irish PM set for virtual Saint Patrick's Day talks

President Joe Biden will express support for the Northern Ireland peace agreement in the face of Brexit-related tensions when he meets Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin for virtual Saint Patrick's Day celebrations Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will express support for the Northern Ireland peace agreement in the face of Brexit-related tensions when he meets Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin for virtual Saint Patrick's Day celebrations Wednesday.

Biden and Martin have plenty of serious matters to discuss in their bilateral video talks, especially concerns for the future of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland following Britain's chaotic exit from the European Union.

But Biden, only the second Roman Catholic president in US history and proud of his Irish ancestry, is also placing plenty of focus on the Saint Patrick's Day events.

The White House said Biden would attend morning Mass at a church in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware before making the trip back to Washington for his long-distance get-together.

As every year since 1952, the meeting will include presentation of shamrocks -- small sprigs of clover that symbolize Ireland. Despite Biden and Martin being unable to gather in person, the traditional bowl holding the gift is not being left out.

"The Irish government have sent a beautiful engraved bowl," a senior Biden administration told reporters, asking not to be identified. "We will be able to preserve this part of the bilateral meeting.""We are determined to fully celebrate the holiday," the official said, noting that Biden had instructed staff to arrange things "as close to the way" they would be in person as possible.

The official said Biden will "reaffirm the historic partnership and the extraordinary people-to-people ties between our two countries."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington White House European Union Wilmington Ireland Church From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

'Country with majority of people as poor can't sur ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says There Was No Agreement to Co ..

1 minute ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago

Minister opens Sanat Zar's upgrading project

3 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Says NATO Is Not Ready for System ..

3 minutes ago

PAF urges masses to ensure proper waste disposal a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.